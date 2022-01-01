Burritos in Manahawkin
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN
|AL PASTOR BURRITO
|$13.50
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and Pastor meat (seasoned pork with pineapple). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
|TRIPA BURRITO
|$16.00
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and seasoned tripe. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
|CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK BURRITO
|$13.50
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and carnitas (shredded pork). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
Living on the Veg
657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|GF Desayuno Burrito Bowl
|$12.75
tofu scramble, home fries, avocado, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, our vegan cheese sauce, and hot sauce.
|Desayuno Burrito
|$12.75
tofu scramble, home fries, avocado, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, our vegan cheese sauce, and hot sauce in a whole wheat wrap.