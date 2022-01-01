Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Manahawkin

Manahawkin restaurants
Manahawkin restaurants that serve burritos

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC image

 

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC

621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
AL PASTOR BURRITO$13.50
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and Pastor meat (seasoned pork with pineapple). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
TRIPA BURRITO$16.00
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and seasoned tripe. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK BURRITO$13.50
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and carnitas (shredded pork). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
More about La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
Item pic

 

Living on the Veg

657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Desayuno Burrito Bowl$12.75
tofu scramble, home fries, avocado, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, our vegan cheese sauce, and hot sauce.
Desayuno Burrito$12.75
tofu scramble, home fries, avocado, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, our vegan cheese sauce, and hot sauce in a whole wheat wrap.
More about Living on the Veg

