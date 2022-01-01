Chimichangas in Manahawkin
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN
|VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA
|$12.00
|CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA
|$13.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Carnitas (shredded pork) and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.
|CAMARON CHIMICHANGA
|$14.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, seasoned Shrimp and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.