Clams in Manahawkin

Manahawkin restaurants
Manahawkin restaurants that serve clams

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (1685 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Clams$17.00
Clam 1/2 Shell - 12 pc.$16.00
12 pieces
fresh shucked Barnegat Bay clams, served with cocktail & lemon
Manhattan Clam Chowder$9.00
classic red with tender ocean clams, potato & chorizo.
More about The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mud City Crab House

1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Avg 4.5 (1665 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Garlic Clams with Crabmeat (6)$14.00
Clams & Linguini$26.00
One Dozen littlenecks & freshly shucked barnegat bay chopped chowder clams served over linguini. Spicy Red or Garlicky White
Narragansett Clam Strips$22.00
Fried clam strips by the pound
More about Mud City Crab House

