Clams in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve clams
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Steamed Clams
|$17.00
|Clam 1/2 Shell - 12 pc.
|$16.00
12 pieces
fresh shucked Barnegat Bay clams, served with cocktail & lemon
|Manhattan Clam Chowder
|$9.00
classic red with tender ocean clams, potato & chorizo.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mud City Crab House
1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin
|Baked Garlic Clams with Crabmeat (6)
|$14.00
|Clams & Linguini
|$26.00
One Dozen littlenecks & freshly shucked barnegat bay chopped chowder clams served over linguini. Spicy Red or Garlicky White
|Narragansett Clam Strips
|$22.00
Fried clam strips by the pound