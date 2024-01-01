Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Manahawkin

Manahawkin restaurants
Manahawkin restaurants that serve cobbler

Element Restaurant & Bar

635 Route 72 West, Manahawkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Old Fashioned Apple Cobbler$7.00
Baked sliced apples, walnuts & caramel sauce in a puff pastry crust, served with ice cream
More about Element Restaurant & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Cobbler$10.00
gala apples, cinnamon oat crumble, apple pie ice cream
Apple & Cherry Cobbler$11.00
granny smith apples, bing cherries, cinnamon oat crumble, vanilla ice cream
Apple-Cherry Cobbler$9.00
fresh fruit, oat streusel crumb, cherry vanilla ice cream
More about The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

