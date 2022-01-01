Crab cakes in Manahawkin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (1685 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$40.00
Mud City's "world famous" crab cakes, remoulade, OC slaw
Grilled Crab Cake Wrap$23.00
our "world famous" crab cake with cheddar, bacon, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, wrapped in a large tortilla & grilled
Crab Cake$20.00
Mud City's "world famous" cake served with remoulade & lemon
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mud City Crab House

1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Avg 4.5 (1665 reviews)
Takeout
"The Original" Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Homemade with backfin crabmeat & our secret seasonings. Breaded & fried served on the bun with lettuce & tomato
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.00
baked to perfection
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
A delicious crab cake made with jumbo & lump meat, baked and served on the bun with lettuce & tomato
