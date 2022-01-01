Crab cakes in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve crab cakes
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$40.00
Mud City's "world famous" crab cakes, remoulade, OC slaw
|Grilled Crab Cake Wrap
|$23.00
our "world famous" crab cake with cheddar, bacon, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, wrapped in a large tortilla & grilled
|Crab Cake
|$20.00
Mud City's "world famous" cake served with remoulade & lemon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mud City Crab House
1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin
|"The Original" Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Homemade with backfin crabmeat & our secret seasonings. Breaded & fried served on the bun with lettuce & tomato
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$18.00
baked to perfection
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
A delicious crab cake made with jumbo & lump meat, baked and served on the bun with lettuce & tomato