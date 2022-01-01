Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Manahawkin

Manahawkin restaurants
Manahawkin restaurants that serve enchiladas

ENCHILADAS DE POLLO image

 

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC

621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADAS DE CARNITAS$15.00
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded pork (carnitas) tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and a small side of carnitas.
ENCHILADAS DE ASADA$15.00
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with carne asada (steak) tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with Rice and beans.
TORTA DE PASTOR OR CARNE ENCHILADA$12.00
More about La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
Item pic

 

Living on the Veg

657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portobello Enchilada (GF)$17.00
black bean puree, salsa verde, curtido, avocado, queso, side of rice & beans
Seitan Enchiladas$18.00
black bean purée, salsa verde, curtido, avocado, queso, side of rice & beans
More about Living on the Veg

