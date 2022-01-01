Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Manahawkin

Manahawkin restaurants
Manahawkin restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC

621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FISH TACOS$14.00
Fish tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
More about La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (1685 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos Platter$18.00
fried cod, pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli in corn tortillas
Fish Taco (1)$6.00
fried cod, pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli
More about The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

