Fish tacos in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN
|FISH TACOS
|$14.00
Fish tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
More about The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Fish Tacos Platter
|$18.00
fried cod, pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli in corn tortillas
|Fish Taco (1)
|$6.00
fried cod, pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli