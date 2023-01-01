Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Manahawkin
/
Manahawkin
/
Home Fries
Manahawkin restaurants that serve home fries
La Cabanita Mexican, LLC - 621 E BAY AVE
621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN
Avg 5
(20 reviews)
SIDE OF HOME FRIES
$4.50
More about La Cabanita Mexican, LLC - 621 E BAY AVE
Living on the Veg - Bay Avenue
657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
No reviews yet
HOME FRIES
$2.00
More about Living on the Veg - Bay Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Manahawkin
Pudding
French Fries
Fish And Chips
Clams
Scallops
Quesadillas
Cookies
Nachos
More near Manahawkin to explore
Beach Haven
Avg 4.6
(36 restaurants)
Toms River
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Barnegat
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Forked River
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Seaside Park
Avg 3
(5 restaurants)
Bayville
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Absecon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2137 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(363 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston