Mussels in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve mussels
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Classic Mussels
|$16.00
garlic, shallot, white wine, lemon, and butter (lots of it)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mud City Crab House
1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin
|Steamed Mussels
|$13.00
Same great mussels served with lemon and drawn butter
|Mussels & Linguini
|$24.00
A generous portion of PEI mussels over linguini. Spicy Red or Garlicky White
|Garlic Mussels
|$15.00
Fresh Pei mussels, steamed with white wine OR red marinara and garlic butter. Served with fresh bread