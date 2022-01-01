Nachos in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve nachos
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN
|LA CABANITA NACHOS (PASTOR)
|$10.00
|NACHOS
|$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, choice of meat and melted cheese.
Living on the Veg
657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Nachos Ramos
|$13.50
blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.
|Mini Nachos
|$6.00
blue corn tortilla chips smothered in our homemade cheese sauce with black beans and tomatoes.
|GF Nachos Ramos
|$13.50
