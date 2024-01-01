Paninis in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve paninis
More about Element Restaurant & Bar
Element Restaurant & Bar
635 Route 72 West, Manahawkin
|Chicken Spinach Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red & green peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, pesto, ciabatta bread
|Cuban Panini
|$17.00
Smoked pulled pork, ham, spicy mustard, mayo, Swiss cheese, pickle slices, ciabatta bread
More about Agnello's Cafe - Manahawkin
Agnello's Cafe - Manahawkin
657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Brie, Apple, Honey Butter Panini
|$11.95
Brie┃Apple┃Arugula┃Carmalized Onion┃Honey Butter┃Potato Chips
|Prosciutto Ham & Manchego Panini
|$11.95
Prosciutto┃Ham┃Manchego┃Tomato┃Arugula┃Oil┃Vinegar┃Balsamic Glaze┃Potato Chips
|Roast Beef and Swiss Panini
|$10.95
Roast Beef┃Swiss┃Arugula┃Tomato┃Garlic Horseradish Aioli┃Potato Chips