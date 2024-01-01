Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Manahawkin

Element Restaurant & Bar

635 Route 72 West, Manahawkin

Chicken Spinach Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red & green peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, pesto, ciabatta bread
Cuban Panini$17.00
Smoked pulled pork, ham, spicy mustard, mayo, Swiss cheese, pickle slices, ciabatta bread
Element Restaurant & Bar
Agnello's Cafe - Manahawkin

657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

Brie, Apple, Honey Butter Panini$11.95
Brie┃Apple┃Arugula┃Carmalized Onion┃Honey Butter┃Potato Chips
Prosciutto Ham & Manchego Panini$11.95
Prosciutto┃Ham┃Manchego┃Tomato┃Arugula┃Oil┃Vinegar┃Balsamic Glaze┃Potato Chips
Roast Beef and Swiss Panini$10.95
Roast Beef┃Swiss┃Arugula┃Tomato┃Garlic Horseradish Aioli┃Potato Chips
Agnello's Cafe - Manahawkin

