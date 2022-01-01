Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Manahawkin

Manahawkin restaurants
Manahawkin restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC image

 

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC

621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK QUESADILLA$14.00
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, shredded pork meat, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA.$14.00
2 Homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, veggies, lettuce, tomato, with sides of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied with rice and beans.
POLLO/ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$14.00
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, grilled or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
More about La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
Pork Carnita Quesadilla image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (1685 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Carnita Quesadilla$13.00
crispy pork, cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle cream
More about The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

