Quesadillas in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN
|CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK QUESADILLA
|$14.00
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, shredded pork meat, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
|VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA.
|$14.00
2 Homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, veggies, lettuce, tomato, with sides of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied with rice and beans.
|POLLO/ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$14.00
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, grilled or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.