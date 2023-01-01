Reuben in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve reuben
More about Living on the Veg - Bay Avenue
Living on the Veg - Bay Avenue
657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|The Paul Reuben
|$14.25
Homemade Seitan, Thousand Island Dressing, Red Onion, House Pickles, Coleslaw, vegan Cheese on toasted Ciabatta.
More about The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Lobster Reuben
|$28.00
Lobster, OC slaw, swiss cheese and remoulade on sliced ciabatta bread.
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$16.00
corned beef piled high on sliced ciabattta with OC slaw, swiss, & remoulade