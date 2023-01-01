Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Manahawkin

Manahawkin restaurants
Manahawkin restaurants that serve reuben

Living on the Veg image

 

Living on the Veg - Bay Avenue

657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Paul Reuben$14.25
Homemade Seitan, Thousand Island Dressing, Red Onion, House Pickles, Coleslaw, vegan Cheese on toasted Ciabatta.
More about Living on the Veg - Bay Avenue
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (1685 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Reuben$28.00
Lobster, OC slaw, swiss cheese and remoulade on sliced ciabatta bread.
Corned Beef Reuben$16.00
corned beef piled high on sliced ciabattta with OC slaw, swiss, & remoulade
More about The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

