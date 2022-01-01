Scallops in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve scallops
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Scallop Ceviche
|$15.00
lime marinated fresh seafood, avocado, pico de gallo, house fried tortilla chips
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mud City Crab House
1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin
|Fried Scallops
|$39.00
Tender & fresh from barnegat light, served broiled or fried
|Broiled Scallops
|$39.00
Tender & fresh from barnegat light
|Pan Seared Scallops Special
|$38.00
Pan seared scallops over lemon white bean puree, drizzled with a warm prosciutto vinaigrette
Comes with a side salad