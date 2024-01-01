Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Manahawkin

Manahawkin restaurants
Manahawkin restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Element Restaurant & Bar

635 Route 72 West, Manahawkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$30.25
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter wine sauce
More about Element Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mud City Crab House

1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Avg 4.5 (1665 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$29.00
More about Mud City Crab House

