Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Manahawkin

Go
Manahawkin restaurants
Toast

Manahawkin restaurants that serve tiramisu

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC image

 

La Cabanita Mexican, LLC - 621 E BAY AVE

621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU
More about La Cabanita Mexican, LLC - 621 E BAY AVE
Consumer pic

 

Element Restaurant & Bar

635 Route 72 West, Manahawkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$8.00
A delicious Italian custard with mascarpone and whipped cream (zabaione) layered with lady fingers soaked in Kahlua, white Bacardi Rum and espresso
More about Element Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Manahawkin

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

Crab Cakes

Filet Mignon

Mahi Mahi

Chimichangas

Shrimp Scampi

Mussels

Map

More near Manahawkin to explore

Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Absecon

No reviews yet

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2593 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (337 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston