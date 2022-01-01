Tostadas in Manahawkin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Manahawkin restaurants
Toast

Manahawkin restaurants that serve tostadas

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC image

 

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC

621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TOSTADAS DE CARNITAS/SHREDDED PORK$14.00
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, carnitas (shredded pork), lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
TOSTADAS DE ASADA/STEAK$14.00
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, carne Asada, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
TOSTADAS DE POLLO/GRILLED OR SHREDDED CHICKEN$13.00
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, grilled or shredded chicken, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
More about La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mud City Crab House

1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Avg 4.5 (1665 reviews)
Takeout
Crabmeat Tostada Special$22.00
Lump crabmeat, pick de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco& pickled onions on top of a fried tortilla shell
More about Mud City Crab House

