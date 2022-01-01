Tostadas in Manahawkin
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN
|TOSTADAS DE CARNITAS/SHREDDED PORK
|$14.00
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, carnitas (shredded pork), lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
|TOSTADAS DE ASADA/STEAK
|$14.00
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, carne Asada, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
|TOSTADAS DE POLLO/GRILLED OR SHREDDED CHICKEN
|$13.00
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, grilled or shredded chicken, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.