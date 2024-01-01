Manakin Sabot restaurants you'll love
River City Wood Fire - The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile
1080 Seay Road, Manakin Sabot
|Popular items
|10" Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza
|$13.50
Calling all pepperoni lovers! The Zinski is a perfect and simple culmination of olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, and heaps of cup-and-char pepperoni.
|House Salad
|$7.50
Mixed greens, parmesan, fresh cherry tomatoes, cucumber, & red onion served with your choice of dressing.
|10" Carol Anne Pizza
|$13.00
The Carol Anne reminds of us garlicky cheesy bread with a healthy serving of spinach. It comes with olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, fresh garlic and spinach, mozzarella, and fontina cheese.
Dover Hall - Dover Hall
1500 Manakin Road, Manakin-Sabot
Lola’s Farmhouse Bistro - 1840 Manakin Rd
1840 Manakin Rd, Manakin sabot