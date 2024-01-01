Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Manakin Sabot restaurants you'll love

Manakin Sabot restaurants
  • Manakin Sabot

Manakin Sabot's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Food trucks
Food Trucks
Must-try Manakin Sabot restaurants

River City Wood Fire image

 

River City Wood Fire - The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile

1080 Seay Road, Manakin Sabot

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza$13.50
Calling all pepperoni lovers! The Zinski is a perfect and simple culmination of olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, and heaps of cup-and-char pepperoni.
House Salad$7.50
Mixed greens, parmesan, fresh cherry tomatoes, cucumber, & red onion served with your choice of dressing.
10" Carol Anne Pizza$13.00
The Carol Anne reminds of us garlicky cheesy bread with a healthy serving of spinach. It comes with olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, fresh garlic and spinach, mozzarella, and fontina cheese.
More about River City Wood Fire - The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile
Banner pic

 

Dover Hall - Dover Hall

1500 Manakin Road, Manakin-Sabot

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Dover Hall - Dover Hall
Restaurant banner

 

Lola’s Farmhouse Bistro - 1840 Manakin Rd

1840 Manakin Rd, Manakin sabot

Avg 4.6 (470 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Lola’s Farmhouse Bistro - 1840 Manakin Rd
