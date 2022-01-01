Go
Toast

Manakish

Wraps, Kebabs, Pita Pizzas, Bowls, Mezzes & much more!
Check out the amazing selection of new Mediterranean food made fresh daily.

2905 N. Main st.

Popular Items

Falafel Wrap$10.75
Falafel Bowl$13.50
Rice or Fresh Greens, Falafel Balls, Hummus, Yogurt Garlic Sauce, Greek Pico & Mixed Pickles
Zaatar & Cheese$11.50
Pita Dough, Zaatar & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cheese Mix, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives
Chicken Bowl$13.50
Rice or Fresh Greens, Chicken Shawarma, Hummus, Yogurt Garlic Sauce, Greek Pico & Mixed Pickles
Pita$3.50
Chicken Shawarma$14.50
Pita Dough, Hummus, Chick Shawarma, Greek Pico, Mixed Pickles, Garlic Sauce
Fatoush$6.00
Baba Ganoush$6.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.75
Chicken Kebab$15.00
Served with Rice, Greens, Hummus, Greek Style Cucumber Pico, Mixed Pickles, Garlic Sauce & Bread.
Location

2905 N. Main st.

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
