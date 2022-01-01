Manantial Market
Comida hecha con amor!
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
6778 W Flagler St • $$
Location
6778 W Flagler St
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Karla Cuban Bakery
At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today.
We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.
La Mesa Doral
We are a Latin café/restaurant and live music venue. Cójelo Suave!!
