Manasquan restaurants you'll love

Café On The Green and Bakery
1 Renaissance Boulevard, Manchester
|Popular items
|Classic Reuben Sandwich
|$9.99
Hot Corned Beef & Melted Swiss Cheese served on Grilled Rye with Sauerkraut & Russian Dressing
|Quiche of the Day Slice
|$6.99
Ham and Cheese Served with a Side Salad
|Meatloaf Dinner
|$11.99
Our Famous Meatloaf served with Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Via Veneto Manasquan
2410 HWY 35, Manasquan
|Popular items
|Arancini(6)
|$10.00
ground veal, peas, mozzarella
stuffed rice ball.
|Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe And Sausage
|$28.00
Sauteed with Garlic &E.V.O.O.
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$22.00
vodka infused pink cream sauce.
The Salty Whale and Guesthouse
390 East Main Street, Manasquan
|Popular items
|Giant Pretzel
|$10.00
Beer Cheese, Mustard
|Whale Wings
|$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Gochujang Hoisin, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Celery
|Aunt Margherite Pizza
|$15.00
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Shaved Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harpoon Willy's
2655 River Rd, Manasquan
|Popular items
|River Road Burger
|$17.00
Our traditional burger with choice of cheese
|Docksider Burger
|$19.00
Smothered with three cheeses, bacon, mushrooms & sautéed onions
|So Cal Burger
|$19.00
Topped with avocado, frizzled onions, roasted tomatoes & spicy mayo
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Max Devros
142 Main St, Manasquan
|Popular items
|Mongolian Short Ribs
|$24.95
Sticky Mongolian Short Ribs
creamy polenta,
charred brussel sprouts
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
grilled chicken, blue cheese,
cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon,
thousand island dressing
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken,
cheddar, bacon, garlic mayo,
spicy pickles, lettuce, tomato
Blend On Main
152 Main Street, Manasquan
|Popular items
|Gochujang Wings
|$14.25
Crispy Chicken Wings, Savory & Sweet, Ginger, Scallion, Slaw
|Salmon
|$30.00
teriyaki glazed salmon, lo mein noodle set, stir fry vegetables
|winter salad
|$14.00
baby kale, julienne granny apple, candied pecans, lardoons, puffed quinoa, pt reyes blue cheese, cider vinaigrette
The Committed Pig - Manasquan
165 Main St, Manasquan