Manasquan restaurants you'll love

Manasquan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Manasquan

Manasquan's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Manasquan restaurants

Café On The Green and Bakery image

 

Café On The Green and Bakery

1 Renaissance Boulevard, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Reuben Sandwich$9.99
Hot Corned Beef & Melted Swiss Cheese served on Grilled Rye with Sauerkraut & Russian Dressing
Quiche of the Day Slice$6.99
Ham and Cheese Served with a Side Salad
Meatloaf Dinner$11.99
Our Famous Meatloaf served with Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Via Veneto Manasquan image

 

Via Veneto Manasquan

2410 HWY 35, Manasquan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arancini(6)$10.00
ground veal, peas, mozzarella
stuffed rice ball.
Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe And Sausage$28.00
Sauteed with Garlic &E.V.O.O.
Rigatoni Vodka$22.00
vodka infused pink cream sauce.
The Salty Whale and Guesthouse image

 

The Salty Whale and Guesthouse

390 East Main Street, Manasquan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Giant Pretzel$10.00
Beer Cheese, Mustard
Whale Wings$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Gochujang Hoisin, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Celery
Aunt Margherite Pizza$15.00
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Shaved Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese
Harpoon Willy's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harpoon Willy's

2655 River Rd, Manasquan

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
River Road Burger$17.00
Our traditional burger with choice of cheese
Docksider Burger$19.00
Smothered with three cheeses, bacon, mushrooms & sautéed onions
So Cal Burger$19.00
Topped with avocado, frizzled onions, roasted tomatoes & spicy mayo
Max Devros image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Max Devros

142 Main St, Manasquan

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mongolian Short Ribs$24.95
Sticky Mongolian Short Ribs
creamy polenta,
charred brussel sprouts
Cobb Salad$13.00
grilled chicken, blue cheese,
cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon,
thousand island dressing
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken,
cheddar, bacon, garlic mayo,
spicy pickles, lettuce, tomato
Blend On Main image

 

Blend On Main

152 Main Street, Manasquan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gochujang Wings$14.25
Crispy Chicken Wings, Savory & Sweet, Ginger, Scallion, Slaw
Salmon$30.00
teriyaki glazed salmon, lo mein noodle set, stir fry vegetables
winter salad$14.00
baby kale, julienne granny apple, candied pecans, lardoons, puffed quinoa, pt reyes blue cheese, cider vinaigrette
Restaurant banner

 

The Committed Pig - Manasquan

165 Main St, Manasquan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

