Grilled chicken in Manasquan

Manasquan restaurants
Manasquan restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harpoon Willy's

2655 River Rd, Manasquan

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad$21.00
Arugula tossed with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber & balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken Salad ~ With bacon, blue cheese crumbles, almonds,
and mandarin oranges over arugula tossed with balsamic vinaigrette
Buoy's - 539 E Main Street

539 E Main Street, Manasquan

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken$16.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Dressed Greens, Roasted Garlic Spread, Tomato, Brioche
