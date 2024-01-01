Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Manasquan
/
Manasquan
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Manasquan restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Esposito's Pizza-Manasquan - 233 east Main Street
233 east Main Street, Manasquan
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.95
More about Esposito's Pizza-Manasquan - 233 east Main Street
Four Winds Restaurant
1316 Jefferson Ave, Manasquan
No reviews yet
mozzarella sticks
$10.50
More about Four Winds Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Manasquan
Sweet Potato Fries
Caesar Salad
Salmon
French Fries
Fried Zucchini
Tacos
Scallops
Chicken Tenders
More near Manasquan to explore
Asbury Park
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Belmar
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Neptune
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 3.8
(10 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Sea Girt
No reviews yet
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2594 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(781 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(520 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(400 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1397 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(972 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston