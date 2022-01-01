Sundaes in Manasquan
Manasquan restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Blend On Main
Blend On Main
152 Main Street, Manasquan
|1950s Sundae
|$8.48
two scoops, vanilla bean, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cherry
More about Main Scoop Creamery
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Main Scoop Creamery
140 B Main St, Manasquan
|Happy Holiday Sundae Kit
|$18.50
You Choose:
2 Pints of Ice Cream,
2 Toppings,
4 Cones (2 Sugar + 2 Wafer)
|Norton's Sundae Kit (Serves 2-4)
|$20.50
You Choose: 2 Pints of Ice Cream
comes with our Toppings Kit & 6 Cones (2 Sugar + 2 Wafer)
Choose to add on Fudge or Whipped Cream