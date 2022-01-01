Sundaes in Manasquan

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blend On Main image

 

Blend On Main

152 Main Street, Manasquan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1950s Sundae$8.48
two scoops, vanilla bean, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cherry
More about Blend On Main
Norton's Sundae Kit (Serves 2-4) image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Main Scoop Creamery

140 B Main St, Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (61 reviews)
Happy Holiday Sundae Kit$18.50
You Choose:
2 Pints of Ice Cream,
2 Toppings,
4 Cones (2 Sugar + 2 Wafer)
Norton's Sundae Kit (Serves 2-4)$20.50
You Choose: 2 Pints of Ice Cream
comes with our Toppings Kit & 6 Cones (2 Sugar + 2 Wafer)
Choose to add on Fudge or Whipped Cream
More about Main Scoop Creamery

