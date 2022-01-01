Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Manasquan

Manasquan restaurants
Manasquan restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Max Devros image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Max Devros

142 Main St, Manasquan

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.95
More about Max Devros
Blend On Main image

 

Blend on Main

152 Main Street, Manasquan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.62
More about Blend on Main

