Manassas breakfast spots you'll love

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cedar Plank Salmon$17.99
Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
She-Crab Soup$7.99
Cream based soup with she-crab meat and a bit of spice to cut the richness.
Fish & Chips$16.99
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

9329 Main Street, Manassas

Avg 4.2 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Veggie Burger$11.00
Spaghetti Special$5.00
Steak Philly$12.00
More about Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse
The Battle Street Bistro image

 

The Battle Street Bistro

9402 Battle St., Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bistro Burger$16.00
Angus Patty, brioche bun, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and Tomato
Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, cheddar grit cake, Cajun cream, and pico de gallo
Warm Goat Cheese Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied pecans, fried panko crusted goat cheese, and dijon vinaigrette
More about The Battle Street Bistro

