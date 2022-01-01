Manassas breakfast spots you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|Popular items
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$17.99
Fresh salmon, served with garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts . Topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
|She-Crab Soup
|$7.99
Cream based soup with she-crab meat and a bit of spice to cut the richness.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.
FRENCH FRIES
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse
9329 Main Street, Manassas
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Veggie Burger
|$11.00
|Spaghetti Special
|$5.00
|Steak Philly
|$12.00
The Battle Street Bistro
9402 Battle St., Manassas
|Popular items
|Bistro Burger
|$16.00
Angus Patty, brioche bun, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and Tomato
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, cheddar grit cake, Cajun cream, and pico de gallo
|Warm Goat Cheese Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied pecans, fried panko crusted goat cheese, and dijon vinaigrette