Manassas Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Manassas

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant image

GRILL

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

9428 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burrito Suizo Grande$10.95
Beans, rice, cheese & your choice of meat, wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla, topped with suizas sauce. Served with gauc, pico & sour cream
Burrito Suizo Grande$10.95
Beans, rice, cheese & your choice of meat, wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla, topped with suizas sauce. Served with gauc, pico & sour cream
Classic Taco Platter$11.95
3 Mexico City style tacos, served with Mexican rice & re-fried beans
More about Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
Zandra's Taqueria image

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria

9114 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (2068 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
C- Quesadilla
10" Flour tortillas, filled with cheese
Add your favorite protein
Fried Chicken Taco Pack$12.50
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Elote Corn, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
Rock & Roll Shrimp Taco Pack$15.50
Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Grilled Pineapple, Corn Salsa
More about Zandra's Taqueria
La China Poblana Taqueria image

 

La China Poblana Taqueria

9792 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birria Ramen$14.50
Tender, slow cooked beef brisket in consume broth, seasoned with chiles, lime juice & our secret blend of spices. Served with ramen noodles and freshly grated mexican cheese.
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Mexican city-style soft taco with steak, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Viva Mexico Platter$42.00
Your choice of 12 tacos, any style, served with an assortment of our homemade salsas.
More about La China Poblana Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

EL Establo Bar & Grill

7911 Centreville road, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos / single$3.00
Served with cilantro, onions, salsa
Pupusas$2.95
Corn tortillas with your choice of stuffing. Served with pickled cabbage
Botana de Chicarron$12.99
Chicarron, pupusa, tomato, celery, cucumber, 2 different salsas
More about EL Establo Bar & Grill

