Manassas Mexican restaurants you'll love

GRILL
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
9428 Battle St, Manassas
|Burrito Suizo Grande
|$10.95
Beans, rice, cheese & your choice of meat, wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla, topped with suizas sauce. Served with gauc, pico & sour cream
|Classic Taco Platter
|$11.95
3 Mexico City style tacos, served with Mexican rice & re-fried beans
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria
9114 Center St, Manassas
|C- Quesadilla
10" Flour tortillas, filled with cheese
Add your favorite protein
|Fried Chicken Taco Pack
|$12.50
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cabbage Slaw, Elote Corn, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
|Rock & Roll Shrimp Taco Pack
|$15.50
Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Grilled Pineapple, Corn Salsa
La China Poblana Taqueria
9792 Center St, Manassas
|Birria Ramen
|$14.50
Tender, slow cooked beef brisket in consume broth, seasoned with chiles, lime juice & our secret blend of spices. Served with ramen noodles and freshly grated mexican cheese.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Mexican city-style soft taco with steak, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
|Viva Mexico Platter
|$42.00
Your choice of 12 tacos, any style, served with an assortment of our homemade salsas.
EL Establo Bar & Grill
7911 Centreville road, Manassas
|Tacos / single
|$3.00
Served with cilantro, onions, salsa
|Pupusas
|$2.95
Corn tortillas with your choice of stuffing. Served with pickled cabbage
|Botana de Chicarron
|$12.99
Chicarron, pupusa, tomato, celery, cucumber, 2 different salsas