Burritos in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve burritos
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
9428 Battle St, Manassas
|Burrito Suizo Grande
|$10.95
Beans, rice, cheese & your choice of meat, wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla, topped with suizas sauce. Served with gauc, pico & sour cream
La China Poblana Taqueria
9792 Center St, Manassas
|Burrito Pollo
|$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and chicken. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
|Burrito Birria
|$12.50
Seasonal tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and shredded brisket. Served with a cup of consume on the side.
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and carne asada. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.