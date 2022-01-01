Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve burritos

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant image

GRILL

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

9428 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Suizo Grande$10.95
Beans, rice, cheese & your choice of meat, wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla, topped with suizas sauce. Served with gauc, pico & sour cream
Burrito Suizo Grande$10.95
Beans, rice, cheese & your choice of meat, wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla, topped with suizas sauce. Served with gauc, pico & sour cream
More about Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
La China Poblana Taqueria image

 

La China Poblana Taqueria

9792 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Pollo$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and chicken. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
Burrito Birria$12.50
Seasonal tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and shredded brisket. Served with a cup of consume on the side.
Burrito Carne Asada$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and carne asada. Served with a side of pico and guacamole.
More about La China Poblana Taqueria

