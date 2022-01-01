Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with caesar dressing
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Shrimp Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with 10 grilled shrimp
*Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
*Caesar Salad - Entree$6.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Caesar Salad$13.25
Romaine and green leaf lettuce, housemade creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, crostini
More about Monza
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$9.99
CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED WITH CROUTONS, FRESHLY GRATED PARMESAN CHEESE & CAESAR DRESSING.
More about Preston's Pub
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$6.99
Grilled Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
BG pic

 

Tortino Mare

120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.
More about Tortino Mare

