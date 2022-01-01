Caesar salad in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve caesar salad
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with caesar dressing
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with 10 grilled shrimp
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
|*Caesar Salad - Entree
|$6.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons.
PIZZA
Monza
9108 Center Street, Manassas
|Lg Caesar Salad
|$13.25
Romaine and green leaf lettuce, housemade creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, crostini
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|CAESAR SALAD
|$9.99
CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE TOSSED WITH CROUTONS, FRESHLY GRATED PARMESAN CHEESE & CAESAR DRESSING.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Grilled Romaine lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.