Carrot cake in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

The Black Sheep

9935 Discovery Blvd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$12.00
carrot ginger cake with pecans, layered with cream cheese frosting
More about The Black Sheep
Banner pic

 

Doug's Deli

9366 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$4.00
More about Doug's Deli

