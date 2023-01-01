Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Manassas
/
Manassas
/
Carrot Cake
Manassas restaurants that serve carrot cake
The Black Sheep
9935 Discovery Blvd, Manassas
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$12.00
carrot ginger cake with pecans, layered with cream cheese frosting
More about The Black Sheep
Doug's Deli
9366 Main Street, Manassas
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$4.00
More about Doug's Deli
