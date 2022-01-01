Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
1⁄2 lb. burger grilled to order, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion – add bacon $1.50
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
*Cheeseburger image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Cheeseburger$12.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with Cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Kid Cheeseburger$1.00
More about The All American Steakhouse
Monza image

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
More about Monza
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESEBURGER$8.99
QUARTER POUND BURGER WITH CHEESE, LETTUCE & TOMATO.
More about Preston's Pub

