Cheesecake in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.25
More about The All American Steakhouse
Monza image

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Original Cheesecake$9.75
More about Monza
Carmello's image

GRILL

Carmello's

9108 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (545 reviews)
Takeout
NY Style Cheesecake$9.25
More about Carmello's
Semifreddo image

 

Semifreddo

8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Ricotta Cheesecake$8.00
Italian Ricotta Cheesecake$8.00
More about Semifreddo
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
Rich creamy cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with a fresh berry compote and whipped cream
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Bananas Foster Cheesecake$6.99
New York Cheesecake whole ripe bananas infused with banana liqueur
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

Tortino Mare

120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.00
Italian style ricotta cheesecake.
More about Tortino Mare

