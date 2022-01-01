Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Steak & Chicken Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse
EL Establo Bar & Grill

7911 Centreville road, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$15.99
More about EL Establo Bar & Grill

