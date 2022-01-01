Chicken salad in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$13.00
homemade chicken salad served with lettuce & tomato on a flaky croissant
More about The All American Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled chicken breast.
|*Monterey Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Golden-fried, house battered chicken served over romaine with fresh avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, crisp tortilla strips, sun dried cranberries, and buttermilk herb dressing, topped with spicy pecans.
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
More about Doug's Deli
Doug's Deli
9366 Main Street, Manassas
|Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Roasted chicken, onion, red peppers, slivered almonds in a light dressing with lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread.
|Chicken Salad 6oz
|$3.50
Roasted chicken, onion, red peppers, and slivered almonds in a light dressing.
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
House made chicken salad on toasted rye bread, with romaine, sliced tomato and bacon. Served with fries