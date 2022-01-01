Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Croissant$13.00
homemade chicken salad served with lettuce & tomato on a flaky croissant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Chicken Salad$17.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled chicken breast.
*Monterey Chicken Salad$17.00
Golden-fried, house battered chicken served over romaine with fresh avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, crisp tortilla strips, sun dried cranberries, and buttermilk herb dressing, topped with spicy pecans.
*Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
Item pic

 

Doug's Deli

9366 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$7.99
Roasted chicken, onion, red peppers, slivered almonds in a light dressing with lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread.
Chicken Salad 6oz$3.50
Roasted chicken, onion, red peppers, and slivered almonds in a light dressing.
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
House made chicken salad on toasted rye bread, with romaine, sliced tomato and bacon. Served with fries
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Fried chicken, field greens, tomatoes, onions, bacon, jack cheese, croutons and buttermilk ranch dressing
