Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve chili

The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Mac$15.00
pasta smothered with our homemade chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese
Chili - Cup$6.00
homemade with Yuengling lager
Chili - Bowl$10.00
homemade with Yuengling lager
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Chili - Entree$6.00
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Doug's Deli

9366 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Chili (after 4 pm only)$4.50
Hearty beef and bean chili made with peppers, onions, and corn. Served in 6 oz. cup.
More about Doug's Deli
Item pic

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey & Black Bean Chili$5.00
Corn and tomatoes w/ a cornbread muffin
Add Toppers $.50 each Shredded cheese, sour cream, red onion, tomato, jalapeños
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Chili (Cup)$5.00
Chorizo, smoked pork belly, ground beef, cannellini beans, guajillo and poblano peppers. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese
Chili (Bowl)$8.00
Chorizo, smoked pork belly, ground beef, cannellini beans, guajillo and poblano peppers. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HOMEMADE CHILI$6.99
BOWL OF OUR FRESH, CHUNKY BEEF CHILI. TOPPED WITH RED ONION AND MELTED CHEESE.
SRIRACHA CHILI BURGER$14.99
TOPPED WITH PEPPERJACK, JALAPENOS, PICO DE GALLO, BACON & SIDE OF CHIPOTLE RANCH.
More about Preston's Pub
Item pic

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria

9114 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (2068 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
C- Chips & Queso w/Bean Chili$9.00
More about Zandra's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas

Garlic Bread

Brisket

Tuna Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Carne Asada Tacos

Greek Salad

Nachos

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (32 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston