Chili in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve chili
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Chili Mac
|$15.00
pasta smothered with our homemade chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese
|Chili - Cup
|$6.00
homemade with Yuengling lager
|Chili - Bowl
|$10.00
homemade with Yuengling lager
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Chili - Entree
|$6.00
Doug's Deli
9366 Main Street, Manassas
|Beef Chili (after 4 pm only)
|$4.50
Hearty beef and bean chili made with peppers, onions, and corn. Served in 6 oz. cup.
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas
|Turkey & Black Bean Chili
|$5.00
Corn and tomatoes w/ a cornbread muffin
Add Toppers $.50 each Shredded cheese, sour cream, red onion, tomato, jalapeños
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Chili (Cup)
|$5.00
Chorizo, smoked pork belly, ground beef, cannellini beans, guajillo and poblano peppers. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese
|Chili (Bowl)
|$8.00
Chorizo, smoked pork belly, ground beef, cannellini beans, guajillo and poblano peppers. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|HOMEMADE CHILI
|$6.99
BOWL OF OUR FRESH, CHUNKY BEEF CHILI. TOPPED WITH RED ONION AND MELTED CHEESE.
|SRIRACHA CHILI BURGER
|$14.99
TOPPED WITH PEPPERJACK, JALAPENOS, PICO DE GALLO, BACON & SIDE OF CHIPOTLE RANCH.