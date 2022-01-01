Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve chimichangas

Main pic

 

Lorena's Deli

10997 Nokesville Rd., Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$16.00
More about Lorena's Deli
Banner pic

 

Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD

8498 CENTREVILLE RD, MANASSAS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF CHIMICHANGA PLATTER$11.50
CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA PLATTER$11.50
More about Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD

Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas

Flan

Brisket

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chili

Mussels

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Al Pastor Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (40 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston