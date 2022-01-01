Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chimichangas in
Manassas
/
Manassas
/
Chimichangas
Manassas restaurants that serve chimichangas
Lorena's Deli
10997 Nokesville Rd., Manassas
No reviews yet
Chimichanga
$16.00
More about Lorena's Deli
Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD
8498 CENTREVILLE RD, MANASSAS PARK
No reviews yet
BEEF CHIMICHANGA PLATTER
$11.50
CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA PLATTER
$11.50
More about Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD
