Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Manassas
/
Manassas
/
Chips And Salsa
Manassas restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
Zandra's Manassas
9114 Center St, Manassas
Avg 4.4
(2068 reviews)
C- Chips & Salsa
$4.00
More about Zandra's Manassas
Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD
8498 CENTREVILLE RD, MANASSAS PARK
No reviews yet
CHIPS & SALSA
$3.95
More about Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD
Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas
White Pizza
Sundaes
Shrimp Tacos
Chile Relleno
Pretzels
Chili
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Fries
More near Manassas to explore
Fairfax
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Woodbridge
Avg 3.7
(38 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 3.8
(14 restaurants)
Centreville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lorton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(670 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(289 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(285 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston