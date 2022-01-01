Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve chips and salsa

C- Chips & Salsa image

TACOS

Zandra's Manassas

9114 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (2068 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
C- Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about Zandra's Manassas
Restaurant banner

 

Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD

8498 CENTREVILLE RD, MANASSAS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA$3.95
More about Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD

Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas

White Pizza

Sundaes

Shrimp Tacos

Chile Relleno

Pretzels

Chili

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (38 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (670 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston