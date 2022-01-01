Crab cakes in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve crab cakes
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES
|$21.99
TWO JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES DRIZZLED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CRAB SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRNECH FRIES & COLE SLAW.
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$16.99
FRESH HOMEMADE CRAB CAKE ON A KAISER ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & OUR SIGNATURE CRAB SAUCE
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.99
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce.
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$15.99
Two of our house made mini crab cakes on toasted english muffins with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
|Crab Cakes
|$24.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes, served with broccolini and garlic mashed potatoes, with a side of remoulade sauce.