Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES$21.99
TWO JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES DRIZZLED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CRAB SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRNECH FRIES & COLE SLAW.
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$16.99
FRESH HOMEMADE CRAB CAKE ON A KAISER ROLL WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & OUR SIGNATURE CRAB SAUCE
More about Preston's Pub
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.99
Jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce.
Crab Cake Benedict$15.99
Two of our house made mini crab cakes on toasted english muffins with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Crab Cakes$24.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes, served with broccolini and garlic mashed potatoes, with a side of remoulade sauce.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas

Turkey Burgers

Wedge Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Tamales

Chopped Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (32 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston