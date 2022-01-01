Enchiladas in Manassas
La China Poblana Taqueria - 9792 Center St
9792 Center St, Manassas
Enchiladas Mole
$9.50
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa de mole poblano, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.
Enchiladas Verdes
$9.50
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa verde, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.
Enchiladas Rojas
$9.50
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa roja, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.