Enchiladas in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve enchiladas

La China Poblana Taqueria - 9792 Center St

9792 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Mole$9.50
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa de mole poblano, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.
Enchiladas Verdes$9.50
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa verde, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.
Enchiladas Rojas$9.50
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat topped with salsa roja, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and radish.
Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD

8498 CENTREVILLE RD, MANASSAS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS PLATTER$13.95
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM
