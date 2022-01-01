Fajitas in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve fajitas
Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
7422 Old Centreville Rd, Manassas
|Fajita Mixta
|$13.99
Sautéed steak, chicken and shrimp with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and 2 tortillas
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled Shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|*Chicken Fajitas
|$18.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|*Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
La China Poblana Taqueria
9792 Center St, Manassas
|Fajitas de Carne Asada
|$18.95
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, shrimp served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
|Fajitas de Pollo
|$15.95
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, chicken served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
|Fajitas de Camarones
|$19.95
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, shrimp served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.