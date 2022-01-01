Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas

7422 Old Centreville Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Mixta$13.99
Sautéed steak, chicken and shrimp with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and 2 tortillas
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Shrimp Fajitas$19.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled Shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse
La China Poblana Taqueria image

 

La China Poblana Taqueria

9792 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas de Carne Asada$18.95
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, shrimp served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
Fajitas de Pollo$15.95
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, chicken served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
Fajitas de Camarones$19.95
Steamy fajitas with sauteed onions, bell peppers, shrimp served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas.
More about La China Poblana Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

EL Establo Bar & Grill

7911 Centreville road, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$15.99
More about EL Establo Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas

Reuben

Shrimp Salad

Wedge Salad

Cookies

Tamales

Tacos

Fettuccine Alfredo

Sliders

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (32 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston