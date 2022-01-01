Fish and chips in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve fish and chips
Choong Man Chicken
9952 Liberia Ave, Manassas
|Lunch Special, Fish and chips
|Fish and Chips
|$14.00
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
beer battered filet of cod fried until golden brown, served with fries, tartar sauce & a side of coleslaw
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Fish and Chips
|$18.00
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|FISH N' CHIPS
|$16.99
GOLDEN BROWN BEER BATTERED COD WITH TARTER SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & COLE SLAW
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|$10 Fish N' Chips
|$10.00
|$10 Fish n Chips
|$10.00
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.