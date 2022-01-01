Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve fish and chips

Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

9952 Liberia Ave, Manassas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Special, Fish and chips
Fish and Chips$14.00
More about Choong Man Chicken
The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$15.00
beer battered filet of cod fried until golden brown, served with fries, tartar sauce & a side of coleslaw
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
*Fish and Chips image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Fish and Chips$18.00
More about The All American Steakhouse
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH N' CHIPS$16.99
GOLDEN BROWN BEER BATTERED COD WITH TARTER SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & COLE SLAW
More about Preston's Pub
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
$10 Fish N' Chips$10.00
$10 Fish n Chips$10.00
Fish & Chips$16.99
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
The Battle Street Bistro image

 

The Battle Street Bistro

9402 Battle St., Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
K Fish & Chips$9.00
Fish & Chips$19.00
Brined cod, French fries and tarragon tartar
More about The Battle Street Bistro

