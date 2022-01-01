Flat iron steaks in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Flat Iron Steak
|$19.00
8 oz. of tender steak grilled to perfection, served with sautéed seasonal vegetables & your choice of smashed potatoes or rice
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Drunken Flat Iron Steak
|$21.00
Tender flat iron steak, in our house made drunken marinade, cooked to your liking. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes