French toast in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve french toast

Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Sourdough French Toast$10.00
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
The Battle Street Bistro image

 

The Battle Street Bistro

9402 Battle St., Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids French Toast$6.00
Suzette French Toast$12.50
Our homemade challah bread French toast, candied orange cardamom butter, orange infused caramel
Vermont French Toast$14.00
Vanilla cream cheese filling sandwiched between two pieces of french toast, served with candied pecans and pure maple syrup
More about The Battle Street Bistro

