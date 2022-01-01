Garden salad in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve garden salad
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, cheddar cheese & croutons
PIZZA
Monza
9108 Center Street, Manassas
|Sm Garden Salad
|$8.50
Mixed Greens, halved cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, garbanzo beans
|Lg Garden Salad
|$13.25
Mixed greens, Garbanzo beans, red onions & tomato
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.00
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|GARDEN SALAD
|$9.99
MIXED CRISP LETTUCES TOPPED WITH CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, GREEN PEPPERS, DICED TOMATOES AND SHREDDED CHEESE.