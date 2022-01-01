Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve garden salad

The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$10.00
mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, cheddar cheese & croutons
Item pic

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Garden Salad$8.50
Mixed Greens, halved cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, garbanzo beans
Lg Garden Salad$13.25
Mixed greens, Garbanzo beans, red onions & tomato
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$5.00
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$9.99
MIXED CRISP LETTUCES TOPPED WITH CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, GREEN PEPPERS, DICED TOMATOES AND SHREDDED CHEESE.
The Battle Street Bistro image

 

The Battle Street Bistro

9402 Battle St., Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, cucumbers, croutons, and dijon vinaigrette
