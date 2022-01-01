Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse - Manassas

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
Tortino Mare

120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (787 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Garden Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, red onions and cherry tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Tortino Mare

