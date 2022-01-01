Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels & Pasta$17.00
prince edward island mussels sautéed in wine & garlic butter with your choice of red or white sauce, served over linguine
Mussels$12.00
sautéed in garlic & butter served in white wine or red sauce with garlic bread slices
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$11.00
A pound of mussels sautéed in your choice of: curry broth, white wine garlic, or bacon jalapeño. Served with toasted baguette
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Sautéed Mussels$9.99
Sautéed in a tomato olive and white wine sauce with Crostini
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
BG pic

 

Tortino Mare

120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels Salsiccia$12.00
Mussels sautéed in white wine and tomato sauce. Served with garlic crostini.
More about Tortino Mare

