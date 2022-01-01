Mussels in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve mussels
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|Mussels & Pasta
|$17.00
prince edward island mussels sautéed in wine & garlic butter with your choice of red or white sauce, served over linguine
|Mussels
|$12.00
sautéed in garlic & butter served in white wine or red sauce with garlic bread slices
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Mussels
|$11.00
A pound of mussels sautéed in your choice of: curry broth, white wine garlic, or bacon jalapeño. Served with toasted baguette
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|Sautéed Mussels
|$9.99
Sautéed in a tomato olive and white wine sauce with Crostini