Patty melts in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve patty melts
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Dr, Manassas Park
|PATTY MELT
|$15.99
ON GRILLED RYE TOPPED WITH SWISS, CHEDDAR, GRILLED ONIONES & MAYO.
SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
9412 Main St, Manassas
|Tiki Toast Hawaiian Patty Melt
|$16.00
The ancient Volcano God is pleased! Our Tiki Toast Patty Melt has our high-quality beef patty (brisket and short rib) with a slice of honey ham and grilled pineapple slices, with Pepperjack cheese, all on sourdough! Try it along with a game of Tiki Topple!