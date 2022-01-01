Pies in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve pies
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$5.00
Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's peanut butter cups
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Shepherd's Pie
|$16.00
|Key Lime Pie Martini
|$9.00
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|SHEPARD'S PIE
|$16.99
GROUND BEEF, CARROS, PEAS AND ONIONS SMOTHERED IN RICH BROWN GRAVY. TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE MASHED POATOES AND PARMESAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH VEGETABLES.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Made from scratch. Your Search is over!
|Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.99
Light and creamy filling made Reese's creamy peanut butter and then topped with Reese's peanut butter cups