Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve pies

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q image

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's peanut butter cups
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$16.00
Key Lime Pie Martini$9.00
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHEPARD'S PIE$16.99
GROUND BEEF, CARROS, PEAS AND ONIONS SMOTHERED IN RICH BROWN GRAVY. TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE MASHED POATOES AND PARMESAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH VEGETABLES.
More about Preston's Pub
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Made from scratch. Your Search is over!
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$6.99
Light and creamy filling made Reese's creamy peanut butter and then topped with Reese's peanut butter cups
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

9329 Main Street, Manassas

Avg 4.2 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$10.00
More about Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas

Crab Cakes

Mussels

Calamari

Spaghetti

Chicken Sandwiches

Churrasco

Chile Relleno

Chicken Marsala

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (32 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston