Pulled pork sandwiches in
Manassas
/
Manassas
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Manassas restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.00
Finished with Sweet Baby Jesus rub. Served on a warm Brioche bun.
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
The Bone BBQ - Manassas
9420 Battle St., Manassas
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.00
More about The Bone BBQ - Manassas
