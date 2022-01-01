Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Finished with Sweet Baby Jesus rub. Served on a warm Brioche bun.
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
The Bone BBQ image

 

The Bone BBQ - Manassas

9420 Battle St., Manassas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
More about The Bone BBQ - Manassas

