Quesadillas in Manassas

Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas image

 

Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas

7422 Old Centreville Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MIni quesadilla$6.99
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Brisket Quesadilla image

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Quesadilla$12.00
Slice Brisket with cheddar & cotija cheese, jalapenos, onions, sour cream and pico de gallo
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Served with sour cream, fries & a drink
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHICKEN, MELTED CHEESES, FRESH PICO DE GALLO & JALAPENO.
CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WTH MELTED CHEESES, FRESH PICO DE GALLO & JALAPENOS
More about Preston's Pub
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern image

SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crossroads Tabletop Tavern

9412 Main St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese single Quesadilla$6.00
More about Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
Item pic

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria

9114 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (2068 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Bison Quesadilla$11.00
Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream on the side
Birra Quesadilla$11.00
More about Zandra's Taqueria
La China Poblana Taqueria image

 

La China Poblana Taqueria

9792 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Carnitas$9.50
Crispy flour tortillas with carnitas and mixed cheese. Served with a side of our homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Chorizo$9.50
Quesadilla Veggie$8.50
More about La China Poblana Taqueria

