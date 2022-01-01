Quesadillas in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
7422 Old Centreville Rd, Manassas
|MIni quesadilla
|$6.99
More about The All American Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree
|$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$12.00
Slice Brisket with cheddar & cotija cheese, jalapenos, onions, sour cream and pico de gallo
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
Served with sour cream, fries & a drink
More about Preston's Pub
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHICKEN, MELTED CHEESES, FRESH PICO DE GALLO & JALAPENO.
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$8.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WTH MELTED CHEESES, FRESH PICO DE GALLO & JALAPENOS
More about Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
9412 Main St, Manassas
|Cheese single Quesadilla
|$6.00
More about Zandra's Taqueria
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria
9114 Center St, Manassas
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
|Bison Quesadilla
|$11.00
Served with Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream on the side
|Birra Quesadilla
|$11.00